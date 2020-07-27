San Angelo, Local Teen Esai Lopez Charged in Ben Ficklin Park Shooting

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) July 26, 2020 — Just before 5:00 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to San Angelo Community Medical Center for the report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 15-year-old female, had been shot in the lower extremity by a male acquaintance and that the incident occurred near the Ben Ficklin Reservoir. The victim was eventually flown to a Lubbock area hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The alleged suspect, identified as 18-year-old Esai Lopez, was eventually located and taken into custody without incident. Subsequent to the field-investigation, Lopez was charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. A second man, 18-year-old Joe Garcia, has been charged with Obstruction or Retaliation.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

