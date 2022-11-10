Samvardhana Motherson Q2 Results: Company posts net profit of Rs 246 crore

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) (formerly ) reported net profit of Rs 246 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to efficiency programmes and part realisation of inflationary cost pass through.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 83 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Revenues in the period under review went up 30% to Rs 18,261 crore. The company said this was the highest ever revenue for any quarter.

The company attributes growth in revenues to increase in production volumes and premiumisation.

Improvement in the supply chain and the opportunity to deleverage in upcoming quarters on the back of normalisation of working capital also contributed to the strong performance.

As of September 30, the company said it had a strong orderbook of Euro 18.2 billion (Rs 149,221 crore) compared to Euro 16.1 billion (Rs 132,003 crore) in March 2022. The share of electric vehicles has grown to 37% compared to 27% at SMRP BV level. Total booked business stands at Euro 33.9 billion (Rs 277,946 crore) at SMRP BV (Samvardhana Motherson Automotive System Group BV) level.

SAMIL said with OEM limiting, halting or fully exiting business activities in Russia, it has taken impairment provisions on the assets as well as other costs related to production suspension amounting to Rs 98 crore and a reversal of deferred tax asset of Rs 14 crore.

Despite the pressure during the second quarter it announced two acquisitions, including its first in Japan – Ichikoh Industries.

India continues to remain a key market with approximately 24% of SAMIL’s gross revenues and more than 50% of PAT (SAMIL Consolidated).

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson, said, “ The strong growth in order book to Euro 18.2 billion euro at SMRP BV is a testimony of our strong relationship with our customers. Full credit to our business teams who have adopted a lot of efficiency programs, the outcome of which is partly visible in the current results.”