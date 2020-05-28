Samoa Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the people of Samoa as you celebrate your Independence Day on June 1.

The United States and the Independent State of Samoa remain close and enduring partners in the Pacific. Our two countries support shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and prosperity. Samoa has endured a difficult year marked by the deadly measles epidemic, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States and Samoa worked together to successfully defeat the measles outbreak, and we reaffirm our steadfast support to Samoa as you grapple with COVID-19, along with the rest of the world. As the United States was trying to bring its citizens home in the face of COVID-19, I thank your government for helping us repatriate nearly three hundred Americans based in Samoa.

