Sam Page is currently serving as St. Louis County Executive

Page assumed the office of St. Louis County Executive on April 29, 2019. Page is a democrat, physician, and politician representing St. Louis County Council for the 2nd District.

Page began his political career when elected in 1999 to Creve Coeur City Council, then in 2002 was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives for three terms.

Page preceded prosecuted County Executive Steve Stenger (2019).

Page lives with his wife, Jennifer Page, in Creve Coeur, MO, and is the father to three kids.

