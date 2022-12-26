Sah Polymers IPO to kick off on December 30; price band fixed at Rs 61-65

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers will kick off for subscription on Friday, December 30. The company will be selling its shares in the range of Rs 61-65 apiece to raise Rs 66.30 crore.

Incorporated in the year 1992, Sah Polymers is a leading PP woven bag manufacturer in India (Udaipur, Rajasthan). It manufactures and exports PP woven bags and HDPE box bags, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) and BOPP laminated bags.

The IPO only comprises of fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares. 75% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

Investors can make a bid for a minimum of 230 equity shares and its multiples thereof. Anchor book will open on Thursday, December 29. The issue will conclude on January 04, 2023.

75% of shares (approximately 76,50,000 shares) worth Rs 49.73 crore are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whereas 15% of shares (approximately 15,30,000 shares) worth Rs 9.95 crore of shares are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10% shares (approximately 10,20,000 shares) worth Rs 6.63 crore will be allotted to retail investors.

As per the RHP, the funds will be utilised to set up an additional manufacturing facility for a new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) with a capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum at Udaipur, Rajasthan. The remaining amount will be used for repayment of borrowings and to fund working capital requirements.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the merchant banker to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the IPO.

In FY22, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4.38 crore while its revenue stood at Rs 80.51 crore. The PAT margin of the company stood at 5.43% while its ROE was at 16.42%. As of FY22, its debt-to-equity ratio was 1.15.

The company exports products to 14 countries such as Algeria, Togo, Ghana, Poland, Portugal, France, Italy, Dominican Republic, USA, Australia, UAE, Palestine, the UK and Ireland, which contributed 55% to revenue from operations in FY22.