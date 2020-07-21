Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide in 5300 block of 47th Avenue

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5300 block of 47th Avenue regarding reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived in the area and located an 18-year-old female victim in the area of Stockton Boulevard and El Paraiso Avenue. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and deputies immediately began life saving measures while fire personnel responded. Fire personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and determined the victim was visiting a grave site with friends when unknown suspect(s) fired at them and fled in a vehicle. A motive is not known at this time. Witness interviews are still being conducted. No suspect information is available.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE