Sacramento Police Arrested Jordan Ware for Fatal Hit & Run Collision

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Sacramento Police Department detectives have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run collision that occurred at 4th Street and I Street on August 13, 2020. Detectives released surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle which led to the identification and arrest of 22-year-old Jordan Ware. Ware was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on vehicular manslaughter charges and felony hit and run charges.

The hit and run collision occurred on August 13, 2020 at approximately 12:08 p.m. Detectives believe Ware failed to stop at a red light and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Ware then fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The pedestrian later died as a result of the collision.

The original press releases regarding this incident can be found below:

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any other witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

