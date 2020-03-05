Sachin Aji Bhaskar From India With Student Visa Pleads Guilty To Sexual Enticement Of A Minor

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Sachin Aji Bhaskar, 23, of India, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to sexual enticement of a minor. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito, Jr., who handled the case, stated that the defendant communicated by text and email with an 11 year old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Through those communications, Bhaskar enticed the victim to engage in sexual activity with him on August 11, 2018.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. before Judge Skretny.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE