Ryan Keith Ray Arrested on Arson, Burglary & Vandalism Charges

Nashville, TN (STL.News) The continuing investigation into the criminal acts associated with the unrest downtown on May 30th led to Wednesday night’s arrest of Ryan Keith Ray, 33, on charges of inciting a riot, arson, two counts of burglary and four counts of felony vandalism.

In camera footage obtained by the MNPD, Ray, of Delmas Avenue, urges protestors to head to Broadway to “tear shit up” after police officers dispersed the crowd from the Historic Courthouse.

Video evidence shows a man, subsequently identified as Ray, burglarizing Big Time Boots at 410 Broadway and setting boot boxes on fire inside the business. Video evidence also shows Ray burglarizing Margaritaville at 322 Broadway, destroying property inside, and stealing merchandise and alcohol. Video evidence also shows Ray damaging two vehicles belonging to separate citizens in the 500 block of Church Street.

Ray is jailed in lieu of $135,000 bond.

The investigation continues to identify other persons involved in criminal acts on that Saturday night.

