Second Statement on Russia’s War on Ukraine & International Sport

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The text of the following statement was agreed upon by the ministers of sport or their equivalent from the countries and individuals listed at the bottom of the statement.

Begin text:

Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach of its international obligations. Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport.

We, as a collective of like-minded nations, reaffirm our statement of 8 March and, while recognizing the autonomy of sporting organizations, further state our governments’ position that:

Russian and Belarusian sport national governing bodies should be suspended from international sport federations.

Individuals closely aligned to the Russian and Belarusian states, including but not limited to government officials, should be removed from positions of influence on international sport federations, such as boards and organizing committees.

National and international sports organizations should consider suspending the broadcasting of sports competitions into Russia and Belarus.

In cases where national and international sports organizations, and other event organizers, choose to permit sportspeople (including athletes, officials and administrators) from Russia and Belarus to participate in sporting events:

It should be clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarusian states.

The use of official state Russian and Belarusian flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited.

Appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that any public statements made or symbols displayed at sporting events – by any athletes, officials and administrators involved – are consistent with this approach.

We call on all international sport federations to take account of these principles, applaud all those that have taken action already, and encourage our own domestic sporting bodies to engage with their international federations to do so. These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the rules-based international order has become possible again.

Furthermore, we reiterate our encouragement for the international sport community to continue to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including through supporting the continuation and reconstruction of Ukrainian sport where possible.

Signed by the following ministers or their equivalents: