Russian parliament approves Kudrin's exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move

(Reuters) – The upper chamber of Russia’s parliament approved the resignation of Alexei Kudrin as head of the Audit Chamber on Wednesday, paving the way for him to take up a potential role at Russian technology giant Yandex. Kudrin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin throughout his career, becomes the highest profile government official to leave a post since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.