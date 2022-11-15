Russia-Ukraine war live news: emergency G20 meeting after ‘Russian-made’ missiles land in Poland

Key eventsShow key events onlyPlease turn on JavaScript to use this featurePoland says ‘Russian-made missile’ killed two in village on borderA “Russian-made missile” fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border, killing two people on Tuesday afternoon, Poland’s foreign ministry reported, in what would be the first time Nato territory has been struck during the Ukraine war.Foreign affairs spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said in a statement released on Tuesday:On 15 November 2022, massive shelling of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation was observed for many hours.

Members of the G7 and Nato countries who are gathered in Bali for the G20 summit have held a snap meeting after "Russian-made missiles" landed in Poland, killing two people. The meeting was attended by US president Joe Biden, the UK's Rishi Sunak, Germany's Olaf Scholz, France's president Emmanuel Macron, Canada's president Justin Trudeau, the EU's Ursula Von der Leyen, Japan's Fumio Kishida, the Netherlands' Mark Rutte, as well as Spain's Pedro Sanchez, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and EU council president Charles Michel.Biden, Sunak and Scholz spoke to Poland's president Andrzej Duda earlier in the morning.The rest of the summit which concludes on Wednesday afternoon is likely to be dominated by the response to the strikes.US president Joe Biden and other G7 leaders gather to hold an emergency meeting in Bali. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty ImagesUpdated at 20.23 ESTSummary and welcomePoland will likely call for an emergency meeting of all Nato ministers after it said Russian-made missiles crossed into the country in what would be the first time Nato territory has been struck during the Ukraine war.Poland's government said it has also summoned Moscow's ambassador after a "Russian-made rocket" fell on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday afternoon.If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda said that the explosion was a “one-off incident” and there are “no indications” that it is going to happen again. Duda said it was “most-likely” a Russian-made rocket but “we do not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched this missile … this is all still under investigation at the moment.”

Poland’s government said it had summoned Moscow’s ambassador to Poland to provide an explanation. According to a statement released on Poland’s government’s website, a spokesperson said: “The minister of foreign affairs, Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian federation to the ministry of foreign affairs and demanded immediate detailed explanations.”

Nato ministers are preparing to gather on Wednesday at the request of the Polish government. The meeting is set to be convened under article 4 of the Nato treaty, which allows for all Nato allies to be brought together when the “territorial integrity, political independence or security” of any member has been threatened.

A deliberate attack on a Nato member could in theory lead to the invocation of the alliance’s article 5, which states that an attack on one member of the military alliance is considered an attack against all. But the Nato treaty is highly unlikely to be triggered by an accidental attack.

The White House said it could not confirm reports coming out of Poland and was working with the Polish government to gather more information. As day broke in Bali in Indonesia, where the G20 meeting is being held, US president Joe Biden talked by phone to Duda.

Biden offered Duda “full support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation”. Biden also “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Nato” during a telephone call on Wednesday.

Duda has also spoken to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy tweeted afterwards: “We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts … all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia.”

The Russian defence ministry in a statement denied its missiles crossed into Poland, calling the reports a “deliberate provocation”. “The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the area of Przewodów is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation. No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian rockets.”

Some analysts said they believed photographs of missile debris at the scene showed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence system that would have been engaged in shooting down a Russian missile, but it was not possible to corroborate those reports.

Russia launched waves of missile strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday as G20 leaders met in Bali. Ukraine’s authorities said it was another planned attack aimed at the country’s energy infrastructure facilities. In his Wednesday evening address, Zelenskiy said “a total of 90 missiles” hit Ukraine. Seven million homes were left without power. The deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram that the energy situation across Ukraine was “critical” as a result.

Earlier Zelenskiy, addressing the G20 by video link, called on the leaders to support Ukraine to end the war on its terms – the primary one being that Russian troops leave all of Ukraine, including the areas it occupied in 2014. Zelenskiy called for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture” and prevent a recurrence of “Russian aggression”.

The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that Zelenskiy’s statement that there will be no “Minsk-3” deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow.

