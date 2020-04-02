Ruben Castillo from Silver City, New Mexico pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

Ruben Castillo from Silver City Ruben Joseph Castillo, New Mexico pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

(STL.News) – Ruben Joseph Castillo, 49, of Silver City, New Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico today to production of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to Castillo’s plea agreement, he admitted searching for underage girls and contacting them on social media. Castillo admitted meeting with a victim on July 21, 2019, and taking photos with his mobile phone camera of the minor victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Castillo is currently in custody awaiting sentencing. He faces from 15 to 30 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Silver City Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Ry Ellison are prosecuting the case.

