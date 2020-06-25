RPD Arson Team Investigating Starbucks Arson

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department/Fire Department Arson Team is investigating a fire that was set overnight at a Starbucks in the Fan.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 24th, RPD officers and RFD firefighters were called to the establishment in the 400 block North Robinson. They discovered a window had been broken and several road flares were burning on the floor inside the building. They were quickly extinguished.

Damage consisted of the broken window and scorch marks on the floor.

The incident appears to be related to the on-going protests in the city since it occurred as protesters were vandalizing several buildings as they marched through the area several blocks away.

Investigators are seeking any surveillance video or photographs that might have captured the arson.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com or using the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

