Roy Hopp Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Fall Creek Man, Roy Hopp Sentenced to 8 Years for Illegal Possession of Firearm

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Roy Hopp, 41, Fall Creek, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 8 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. This term of imprisonment will be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Hopp pleaded guilty to this charge on June 1, 2021.

On November 12, 2020, Hopp was arrested driving a stolen car in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Police searched Hopp, finding a stolen .380 caliber pistol in his pocket. Hopp pleaded guilty to a state burglary charge related to the gun theft.

At sentencing, Judge Conley indicated that he imposed the long sentence on Hopp due to the severity of the offense and his persistent criminal history which included convictions for burglary, theft, drug offenses, and sexual assault. Judge Conley reflected that Hopp was a danger to the community and recommended that he receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The charge against Hopp was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

