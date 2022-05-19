Roundtable Discussion to Develop Equitable IRS

Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Convenes Roundtable Discussion to Develop a Modernized, Equitable IRS
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo convened a roundtable discussion with key tax and equity policy stakeholders on ways to modernize and ensure a more equitable tax administration in the years ahead. Together with leaders joining virtually and in person, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo focused on the IRS’s increased role as a benefits administrator – particularly for low-income Americans – within the federal government and the U.S. economy, and the American Rescue Plan’s Child Tax Credit as an ongoing case study. Participants also discussed the importance of overhauling tax enforcement to create a more equitable tax code, and Adeyemo underscored the need to prioritize IRS investments to achieve that goal. The Deputy Secretary and U.S. Treasury officials, including Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder, Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Tax Policy and Implementation Natasha Sarin, and Senior Advisor Michael Schmidt was, joined by:
- Urban Institute
- National Urban League
- Americans for Tax Fairness
- Black Economic Alliance
- Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies
- Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
- Public Citizen
- Center for American Progress
- Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
- Urban-Brookings Tax Center
- National Women’s Law Center
- Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
- Community Change Action
- Unidos U.S.
- Center for a New Economy
- Prosperity Now
- Community Change
SOURCE: US Department of Treasury