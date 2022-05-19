Roundtable Discussion to Develop Equitable IRS

Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Convenes Roundtable Discussion to Develop a Modernized, Equitable IRS

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo convened a roundtable discussion with key tax and equity policy stakeholders on ways to modernize and ensure a more equitable tax administration in the years ahead. Together with leaders joining virtually and in person, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo focused on the IRS’s increased role as a benefits administrator – particularly for low-income Americans – within the federal government and the U.S. economy, and the American Rescue Plan’s Child Tax Credit as an ongoing case study. Participants also discussed the importance of overhauling tax enforcement to create a more equitable tax code, and Adeyemo underscored the need to prioritize IRS investments to achieve that goal. The Deputy Secretary and U.S. Treasury officials, including Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder, Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Tax Policy and Implementation Natasha Sarin, and Senior Advisor Michael Schmidt was, joined by:

Urban Institute

National Urban League

Americans for Tax Fairness

Black Economic Alliance

Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies

Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center

Public Citizen

Center for American Progress

Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy

Urban-Brookings Tax Center

National Women’s Law Center

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

Community Change Action

Unidos U.S.

Center for a New Economy

Prosperity Now

Community Change

