Romanian Man Alexandru Stoica Sentenced to 34 months for Aggravated Identity Theft and Access-Device Fraud

(STL.News) – A federal judge yesterday sentenced a Romanian man for aggravated identity theft and access device fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Alabama James G. Hernandez.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Alexandru Stoica, 35, to 34 months for aggravated identity theft and illegally possessing and using fraudulent access devices in Limestone County in October 2019.

According to court documents, Stoica knowingly used and attempted to use unauthorized access devices – gift cards – encoded with bank account numbers each issued to other persons, for the purpose of withdrawing money from the bank accounts.

“Credit card fraud and identity theft causes tremendous financial hardship and stress for the victims. It robs them of their privacy and sense of security,” Town said. “Those who engage in such cowardly behavior will continue to be prosecuted in a federal courtroom and, once convicted, continue on to federal prison.”

“This sentencing is a warning to other criminals that crime doesn’t pay. We will continue to identify and arrest individuals stealing from the hardworking people of this community,” said James Hernandez, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Alabama. “Protecting the integrity of the nation’s financial systems is one of HSI’s top priorities and we will remain ever vigilant.”

Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Pillsbury prosecuted.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE