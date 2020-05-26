Roll by Goodyear to Donate 100 Meals Through Feeding America for Every Tire Sold

A donation will be made for every tire purchased through Roll by Goodyear between now and June 30 in greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. areas

AKRON, OH (STL.News) To help alleviate the pressures America’s food banks are facing to supply meals to communities impacted by COVID-19, Roll by Goodyear, an innovative new tire buying and installation provider in the greater Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. markets, will donate the cost equivalency of 100 meals to Feeding America for every tire sold. This donation will apply to all tires purchased through www.rollbygoodyear.com or at any Roll by Goodyear location through June 30, 2020.

“We’ve seen the devastating effect this pandemic has had on our neighbors in the greater Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. areas,” said Seth Klugherz, Head of Roll by Goodyear. “We’re proud to contribute to Feeding America to help this incredible organization continue to provide much-needed meals to these communities, where so many have lost income and are turning to food banks for support.”

Roll by Goodyear is dedicated to making tire buying and installation as simple as possible for the communities it serves, particularly in today’s challenging environment. While Americans continue to exercise caution to obtain the products and services they need for daily life, Roll by Goodyear is uniquely positioned to offer contact-free services throughout the entire tire buying and installation process. Tires can be purchased online or via phone, and guests can schedule the mobile tire shop to come to their home, work parking lot, or other qualifying location that doesn’t require direct contact with others and install the tires at no extra charge.

Roll by Goodyear also offers professional valet services at no additional charge that will pick up and return guests’ vehicles for tire service at their qualifying preferred location. For extra precautionary measures, valet team members wear gloves and utilize steering wheel, seat and floormat covers in order to avoid contact with the interior of the vehicle. All touch points are also disinfected upon entering and exiting the vehicle.

Terms, conditions and limitations apply. To learn more, purchase tires or schedule an installation appointment, visit www.rollbygoodyear.com or call (800) 344-4502.

