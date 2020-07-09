Roland Kevin Mire Arrested, Charged In Shooting At 11515 Burdine Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the shooting of a man at 11515 Burdine Street about 9 p.m. on Monday (July 6).

The suspect, Roland Kevin Mire (w/m, 46), is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon in the 230th State District Court. A booking photo of Mire is attached to this news release.

The victim, Nicholaus Kenna, 34, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Sergeant J. Dodson and Detective A. Ferrell reported:

Mr. Kenna was reportedly purchasing illegal drugs from suspect Mire in a parking lot at the above address. During the transaction, Mire drew a pistol and began shooting at Kenna, striking him multiple times. Mire then fled the scene, driving to a local hotel where he attempted unsuccessfully to shoot another man.

Mire was subsequently located and arrested without incident.

