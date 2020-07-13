Rodney Lumbra Arrested by Brattleboro Police for Possession of Heroin

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 7/8/20 Brattleboro Police were made aware of an active physical altercation taking place at a grocery store on Canal St. Police were already in the area, and were able to be on scene immediately.

Investigation revealed that Rodney Lumbra, a 59 year old male, got into a physical altercation with another individual.

Lumbra was placed under arrest for the assault, and found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of heroin.

Lumbra was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on a citation for Simple Assault and Possession of Heroin. Lumbra will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 8/18/20 to answer his charges.

