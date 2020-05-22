Rocky Mount Man Matthew Darnell Pittman Sentenced for Drug Distribution

(STL.News) – A Rocky Mount man was sentenced today to 132 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base (crack).

According to court documents, Matthew Darnell Pittman, 29, possessed with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base (crack) in July 2017. Pittman, who has been convicted of multiple prior drug distribution offenses, also possessed a firearm. Pittman was found to be a Career Offender and was given credit for thirty months he had already served in the state on related charges.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Law enforcement agents from the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, as well as the Rocky Mount Police Department, and Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.

