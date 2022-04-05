Rockwell Automation – Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 Per Share – 6/10

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 Per Share on Common Stock

MILWAUKEE, WI (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022.

About ROK

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. They connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to their customers in more than 100 countries.