Rocket Lab creates national security subsidiary in U.S.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced it has created a U.S.-based wholly owned subsidiary to serve the defense and intelligence community. The company stated that Rocket Lab National Security LLC will deliver reliable launch services and space systems capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. "Across our launch and space systems offerings, we have the privilege of working with the full spectrum of space users from primes, commercial constellation operators and small start-ups, to US and Allied government customers," noted Rocket Lab exec Brian Rogers. "With Rocket Lab National Security we're building on this strong heritage to deliver tailored capabilities that evolve as the nation's needs do," he added. On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Rocket Lab (RKLB) in a new update on Friday. "We think RKLB's recent performance offers opportunity. The company is pulling ahead in small launch with Electron, and Neutron will allow it to compete more effectively for larger lift. Space Systems momentum continues and a new profitability focus is welcomed," stated analyst Kristine Liwag. Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) showed a 0.70% gain in the premarket session.