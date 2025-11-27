Beto’s King Burrito, 2031 S Old Hwy 94, St Charles, Missouri, is a high-ranking Mexican restaurant.

A Local Favorite for Authentic Mexican Flavor, Big Portions, and Friendly Service

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Beto’s King Burrito in St. Charles, Missouri, has earned a strong reputation as one of the area’s most dependable destinations for authentic Mexican food served fresh, fast, and with generous portions that keep guests coming back. Known for its bold flavors, approachable menu, and family-friendly atmosphere, this locally owned restaurant has become a staple for residents, workers, college students, and visitors throughout the region.

Conveniently located in the heart of St. Charles, Beto’s King Burrito offers a welcoming environment where quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and customer satisfaction are top priorities. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick lunch, picking up dinner for the family, or ordering online for delivery, the restaurant proudly delivers consistent value and delicious meals every time.

Authentic Mexican Recipes Made Fresh Daily

The heart of Beto’s King Burrito is its commitment to authentic, flavorful food. Each meal is prepared with attention to detail, using seasonings and cooking methods that highlight true Mexican tradition. From hand-rolled burritos packed with seasoned meats to crispy tacos, street-style classics, and hearty combination plates, the menu delivers the comfort of home-style cooking with the convenience of fast-casual service.

Customer favorites often include the signature King Burrito—an oversized, fully loaded burrito served with freshly cooked meats, rice, beans, cheese, and house-made salsa. Guests also appreciate the tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, and daily specials that give everyone a reason to stop by more than once a week. Vegetarian options, lighter plates, and kid-friendly selections ensure that every guest finds something they love.

High Ratings and Consistent Customer Satisfaction

One of the reasons Beto’s King Burrito stands out is its ongoing commitment to delivering a positive experience. The restaurant has earned strong online ratings for both food quality and service. Many customers highlight the restaurant’s friendly staff, fast preparation times, and ability to maintain great flavor even during busy lunch and dinner hours.

The combination of affordability, portion size, and authentic taste makes Beto’s King Burrito a reliable favorite among St. Charles locals. Whether guests dine in, carry out, or order through participating delivery platforms, the restaurant consistently provides meals that exceed expectations.

Convenient Online Ordering Options, Including eOrderSTL

To meet the growing demand for convenience and mobile ordering, Beto’s King Burrito offers multiple online ordering options. Customers can easily place orders for pickup or delivery via eOrderSTL, the restaurant’s preferred ordering platform known for reliability and direct restaurant integration. In addition to eOrderSTL, the restaurant also works with major delivery partners, giving customers flexibility in how they enjoy their meals.

These expanded online ordering capabilities allow Beto’s King Burrito to reach more customers across the St. Charles area while ensuring accurate, fast service—especially during peak hours.

A Comfortable, Family-Friendly Place to Eat

Beto’s King Burrito is more than a quick-service restaurant. It provides a welcoming atmosphere where families can enjoy a relaxed meal, workers can grab something fast during a break, and friends can gather for a satisfying dinner without the long wait times of larger establishments. Its clean dining area, friendly staff, and efficient service help make it a dependable option for guests who want convenience without sacrificing quality.

The restaurant’s location is easy to access from major roads in St. Charles, offering plenty of parking and a central position close to shopping areas, neighborhoods, and business centers. This accessibility makes the restaurant an excellent choice for dine-in meals, quick carryout orders, or scheduled delivery.

Locally Owned and Proud to Serve the St. Charles Community

As a local business, Beto’s King Burrito takes pride in supporting and serving the St. Charles community. The owners and staff work hard to maintain the quality and consistency that have helped the restaurant earn its strong reputation. Their commitment to great food and dependable customer service has made the restaurant a trusted destination for Mexican cuisine in the region.

Whether you are craving a hearty burrito after a long day, need a convenient meal for the family, or want to enjoy a quick lunch made fresh with authentic flavors, Beto’s King Burrito remains one of the best choices in St. Charles.

Why Choose Beto’s King Burrito?

Authentic Mexican recipes made fresh daily

Generous portions and affordable pricing

Strong online ratings and customer loyalty

Friendly staff and fast service

Comfortable dine-in experience

Convenient online ordering with eOrderSTL and major platforms

Locally owned and operated with a commitment to quality

Beto’s King Burrito continues to strengthen its place as one of the top Mexican restaurants in St. Charles by offering delicious meals, reliable service, and the convenience today’s customers expect. For anyone looking for flavorful, satisfying, and authentic Mexican food, this community favorite delivers an experience worth returning to again and again.

Beto’s King Burrito’s online ratings and reviews are as follows as of November 27, 2025:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 150 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 150 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – Not Yet Rated – 352 Followers

– Not Yet Rated – 352 Followers Yelp – 3.8 Stars with more than 30 online customer ratings and reviews

– 3.8 Stars with more than 30 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with only three online customer ratings and reviews

– 5 Bubbles with only three online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Star with only one online customer rating and review

NOTE: The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice. Visit the platforms for the most up-to-date information.

Beto’s King Burrito’s Business hours:

Sunday – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

– 10:00 am – 7:00 pm Monday – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

– 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday – 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:00 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

NOTE: The business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Beto’s King Burrito

2031 S Old Hwy 94

St Charles, Missouri 63303

Phone: +1 (636) 493-0393

Website: BetosSTC.com

