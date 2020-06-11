Rock County Wisconsin Moves into Phase 2 of Reopening Guidance

Janesville, WI (STL.News) The Rock County Public Health Department has evaluated various data, and the Rock County Reopening Plan and Data Dashboard benchmarks have been met indicating it is acceptable to cautiously move to Phase Two of the Rock County Reopening Plan. The Rock County Public Health Department continues to be concerned about the health and safety of Rock County residents, but also recognizes the importance of the economic well-being of Rock County and the mental health of its citizens. The virus that causes COVID-19 has not changed and is still present in the community. As guidance becomes less restrictive, the Rock County Public Health Department encourages individuals to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others as much as possible. The most important factors to prevent the spread of the virus during Phase Two are physical distancing and protective measures. The capacity guidance in Phase Two is solely dependent on the ability to maintain physical distancing.

The Rock County Public Health Department has made changes to its Phase Two guidance. These changes were based on information about the virus; consideration for the most vulnerable groups within our community, capacity of our healthcare systems, and guidance from our regional, state, and national partners:

Private Gatherings and Outdoor Playgrounds : Guidance changed to 25 people or less while still maintaining physical distancing

: Guidance changed to 25 people or less while still maintaining physical distancing Long-term Care Facilities and Senior Centers: Guidance from Phase One will continue into Phase Two

The Rock County Public Health Department would like to sincerely thank local business owners, healthcare providers, and Rock County residents for continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of our community by following the guidance and best practices included in Phase One. The success of minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our community is dependent on all of us. Please do your part. We are still all in this together!

