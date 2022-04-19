Rochester Man Wanted On An Outstanding Warrant In Texas Arrested On Charges Of Distribution And Possession Of Child Pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Joseph Perez, of Rochester, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that in December 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip from Twitter, Inc. that an individual, later identified as Perez, uploaded four images of suspected child pornography to Twitter. Subsequently, in March 2021, NCMEC received a cybertip from Instagram indicating that Perez uploaded one file of suspected child pornography.

On November 5, 2021, the New York State Police executed a search warrant at Perez’s Avenue D residence and recovered several electronic devices were seized. A forensic analysis found approximately 125 videos of child pornography on a cellular telephone. At the time of his arrest, investigators discovered that there is an active warrant for Perez’s arrest out of Potter County, Texas, where he was charged with Indecency with a Child/Sexual Contact.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino, the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eugene Staniszewski, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, under the direction of District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today