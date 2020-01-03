Robert Shane Willis and 24 Others Defendants Convicted and Sentenced In Long-Term Methamphetamine Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) – With the sentencing of the last of 25 defendants, federal prosecutors thisweek wrapped up a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily withinTaylor and Madison counties in Florida, and Colquitt County, Georgia. The final defendant, PatrickLemuel Bass of Taylor County, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his part in theconspiracy. The convictions and sentences in the conspiracy were announced by Lawrence Keefe,United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

During the fall of 2017, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force began investigating thedistribution of methamphetamine — commonly referred to as “ice”— within Taylor and Madisoncounties. A total of 25 defendants were charged in a series of indictments returned in 2017 and2018. The defendants were convicted and sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess withintent to distribute varying amounts of methamphetamine. The investigation also involved numerousundercover controlled purchases by law enforcement during the trafficking conspiracy.

The defendants and their sentences are:

Robert Shane Willis, Taylor County, Florida, 108 months in prison;

Robert Edward Lee, Madison County, Florida, 102 months in prison;

Takayla Rene Sanders, Colquitt County, Georgia, 96 months in prison;

Patrick Lemuel Bass, Taylor County, Florida, 96 months in prison;

Robert Wayne Cornwell, Taylor County, Florida, 96 months in prison;

Joseph Brian Stafford, Taylor County, Florida, 96 months in prison;

James Antony Farrill, Taylor County, Florida, 84 months in prison;

Keith Eric Sadowski, Taylor County, Florida, 78 months in prison;

Christopher Keith Irvin, Taylor County, Florida, 72 months in prison;

Jessica Rae Mauldin, Madison County, Florida, 72 month in prison;

Kevin Wayne Knippel, Colquitt County, Georgia, 72 months in prison;

Eric Jason Gilbreath, Taylor County, Florida, 72 months in prison;

Bryan Heath Willis, Taylor County, Florida, 66 months in prison;

John Wayne Dixon, Taylor County, Florida, 60 months in prison;

Christopher Castleberry, Colquitt County, Georgia, 60 months in prison;

Marlo Howard, Madison County, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Travis Ryan Crosby, Madison County, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Joshua Lynn Gilbreath, Taylor County, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Brandon Douglas Hall, Colquitt County, Georgia, 42 months in prison;

Lisa Marie Ezell, Taylor County, Florida, 39 months in prison;

Jerry Franklin Sapp, Madison County, Florida, 36 months in prison;

Raymond Cody Williams, Madison County, Florida, 366 days in prison;

Samantha Agner Crouse, Taylor County, Florida, 12 months in prison;

Jamie Lynn Baumgardner, Taylor County, Florida, 8 years of supervised release; and

Miranda Marie Stafford, Taylor County, Florida, 5 years of supervised release.

This case resulted from an investigation by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureauof Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement; the TaylorCounty Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Police Department, and MonticelloPolice Department in Florida; the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Thomas County Sheriff’sOffice in Georgia; and the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida National Guard. Assistant UnitedStates Attorneys Christopher J. Thielemann, Eric K. Mountin, James A. McCain, and Jason R. Coodyprosecuted the cases.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices thatserve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To accesspublic court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District ofFlorida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, NorthernDistrict of Florida.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE