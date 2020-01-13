Robert Hight to Make Appearance with AAA Missouri at St Louis Auto Show, Saturday, January 25

YORBA LINDA, CA (STL.News) Reigning three-time Funny Car World Champion and driver of the AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Robert Hight will make a special appearance at the annual Saint Louis Auto Show taking place Jan. 23-26.

Hight, who held the points lead for all but one race in 2019 and is the 2020 championship frontrunner, will be at the AAA Missouri booth on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 25, to spend time with the loyal fans of St. Louis who last had the chance to see him at the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals held at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I always say it’s great to get back to St. Louis for the Saint Louis Auto Show, because it’s the first event that really gets me back into race mode. After a long winter of working closely with John to set things up for the next season and wrap up business from 2019, getting to interact with race fans at the AAA Missouri booth is something I look forward to. It also means testing and then the start to the NHRA season is right around the corner,” Hight said.

AAA Missouri will share a display with World Wide Technology Raceway, giving race fans and AAA customers the perfect opportunity to interact with Hight and learn about all the upcoming events the track will be hosting including the 2020 AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals taking place this year Oct. 2-4.

“Having the World Wide Technology Raceway booth right near AAA Missouri is ideal for me. Not only do I get to help represent a sponsor that is one of the best in racing but I’ll get to help show support for a track that I love racing at,” added Hight. “I also look forward to seeing Chevy at the show and never turn down an opportunity to walk around and see what’s new.”

The Saint Louis Auto Show, held at the America’s Center and The Dome, features more than 500 new cars and trucks from more than 25 manufacturers attracting motorsports fans and car enthusiasts from all over to make it the largest auto show in the St. Louis area.

“Having the Saint Louis Auto Show in January is perfect for the drag racing fans. They have to wait all the way until October for us to be back for the AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, but the auto show is a nice preview. It’s really all about the fans, their excitement gets me pumped for the season and to hurry up and come back,” Hight said.