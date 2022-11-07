Rising costs could force vital community hubs to shut their doors

Faith centres, village halls and other warm spaces will struggle to stay open this winter, says report The “last line of defence” against the cost of living crisis is under threat as churches and other community hubs could be forced to close their doors because of spiralling bills and shrinking donations, two UK elder statesmen have said.Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown and ex-archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams say: “The UK’s faith and voluntary sectors find themselves as precarious as the people they are helping.” Continue reading…