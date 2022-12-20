Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out a 12p rise in fuel duty next year as Brits brace for pain at pump

RISHI Sunak risked a fresh war with motorists this afternoon after he REFUSED to rule out keeping fuel duty frozen.

During a grilling by senior MPs in the Commons, the PM was asked whether he is committed to maintaining the populour 12 year freeze.

1Rishi Sunak this afternoon refused to rule out unfreezing fuel dutyCredit: PA

But Mr Sunak dismissed the question, saying the matter wasn’t one for him.

He added it will be up to Jeremy Hunt to announce plans for the pump in the new year.

The PM also kept tight lipped about whether an additional 5p cut to fuel duty, due to expire in March, will be extended.

Mr Sunak vowed to make “absolutely no comments about future tax policy”.

If fuel duty unfreezes for the first time in over a decade, the tax rate will go up by a staggering 12p.

Just last month the Exchequer Secretary praised The Sun’s Keep It Down campaign with Fair Fuel UK for championing drivers by calling to keep the 5p cut.

James Cartlidge said: “The Sun newspaper is an absolute champion of motorists in his constituency, hauliers and all those who rely on petrol and diesel vehicles”.

On March 15 the Chancellor will announce his highly anticipated Autumn Budget.

Brits will find out how much the price of beer, cigarettes and fuel are changing.

And as the UK slides into recession, he will present the unvarnished state of the nation’s precarious finances.

Workers will also be hoping to avoid another tax bombshell after Mr Hunt clobbered them with £25billion worth of hikes in November.