Rishi Sunak leaves open possibility of Xi Jinping meeting at G20 summit



Mr Sunak, who took a hard line on China during the summer Tory leadership contest, is in Bali for the G20 summit of world leaders.While there, he is expected to meet US President Joe Biden and other allies in his first major foray into global diplomacy.Speaking to broadcasters after landing in Bali, Mr Sunak said he would use the occasion to build “strong relationships” with world leaders including Mr Biden but also appeared to suggest that he could speak to President Xi.Mr Sunak said: “In the wake of Covid and Russia’s war, many countries around the world are facing similar economic challenges to us at home.Read More“So it’ll be good to discuss with other leaders how we can fix the global economy.“Of course, I’m also going to take this opportunity to condemn Russia’s illegal hostile activity in Ukraine. And lastly, I’m looking forward to sitting down and building some strong relationships with other leaders like President Biden from America and the prime ministers of Japan, Australia and India.”Pressed on whether that list could include China, he said: “President Xi is here and like all the other leaders, hopefully I will have a chance to talk to him too.”Mr Biden and Mr Xi met earlier after arriving at the summit, as the pair seek to calm tensions between the two major powers.