Rishi Sunak gets himself in a twist as he lists illegal immigration as his number one priority

RISHI Sunak got himself in a twist yesterday as he tried to spell out his priority for action.

The muddle came as the PM told GB News at the G20 summit in Bali that his “number one challenge” was tackling illegal immigration.

EPARishi Sunak made the comments at the G20 Summit in Bali[/caption]

But Mr Sunak later told the BBC: “The number one challenge we face is inflation.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt all but confirmed there would be a council tax increase — possibly five per cent — ahead of his Autumn Statement tomorrow.

He told MPs last night: “It’s going to be a very difficult announcement.

“We’re going to be asking people who have more to contribute even more, and that will be reflected in council tax and every other tax.”

The Chancellor is expected to announce another round of cost of living payments on Thursday.

Benefit claimants will get £650, poor pensioners will get £300 on top of that and there will be another £150 disability payment.

