Rishi Sunak announces illegal immigration crackdown and reveals ‘small boats command’ will tackle Channel crossings

THOUSANDS of illegal Albanian migrants will be sent home in months under a major new crackdown on small boats announced today.

This afternoon a defiant Rishi Sunak set out his five point plan for controlling Britain’s borders and ending illegal migration once and for all.

3Rishi Sunak will introduce a new law next year to make it ‘unambiguously clear’ that illegal migrants won’t be able to settle in the UKCredit: PA

3A group of migrants arrive in Dover in October 2022Credit: PA

3Rishi Sunak today said it is “unfair that people come here illegally”Credit: EPA

It comes as the number of people arriving by dingy since June skyrocketed to 30,000.

Mr Sunak’s plan includes ending the use of tax-payer funded hotels to house migrants, tightening the definition of modern slavery and forming a small boats command to hunt down evil people smugglers.

Addressing MPs in the Commons, the PM blasted: “It is unfair that people come here illegally.

“It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who trade in human misery, and who exploit our system, and laws.

“Enough is enough.”

Mr Sunak also pledged to clear the ballooning asylum backlog by the end of 2023.

More than 40,000 migrants have waited between one and three years for a decision on their claim, costing the taxpayer millions and clogging up the system.

Under the new clampdown the government will establish a permanent ‘small boats command’ tasked with intercepting smuggling operations.

The unit, which will include 700 new workers, will use military capabilities and technology like drones to hunt down gang chiefs and increase prosecution rates.

With extra resources in place, immigration officials will turn their focus to catching illegal migrants living and working under cover in Britain.

The PM vowed to increase the number of migration raids by 50 per cent.

“It’s frankly absurd that today illegal migrants can get bank accounts, which help them live and work here,” he said.