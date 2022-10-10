Ripple (XRP) Is This Week’s Best Performer With 18% Gains (Market Watch) – CryptoPotato

Bitcoin initiated a minor leg up in the past 24 hours but was stopped in its tracks and is now close to breaking below $19,000.
Most altcoins sit calmly with minor daily losses. On a weekly scale, though, XRP has emerged as the best performer from the larger caps.
Bitcoin to Test $19K Support?
The primary cryptocurrency’s price was on a roll last week when it pumped to a three-week high at around $20,500. Although it failed to continue upward, it remained above the coveted $20,000 line for a few days.
However, the landscape changed when the latest US job report came out. Even though it beat expectations, it sent BTC south hard, and the asset fell by almost $1,000 in an hour or so.
The weekend brought some more pain as bitcoin fell beneath $19,300. It bounced off and jumped to $19,600 hours ago, but the bears came back to play and pushed it south again to just over $19,000 – a new weekly low.
Its market capitalization has taken a minor hit and is down below $360 billion, while its dominance over the alternative coins is stuck at 39.5%.
XRP’s This Weeks Winner
The low trading volumes from Saturday continued on Sunday as well, and most altcoins have remained calm.
Ethereum has lost another 1% in the past 24 hours and now stands just inches above $1,300. Solana, Polkadot, and MATIC have shown similar performances.
Although XRP is down by 0.5% in the past 24 hours as well, the asset is up by about 18% for the past week. As such, it’s the best performer from the larger-cap alts and trades above $0.5.
Back on a daily scale, BNB, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have charted even more losses of up to 2.5%. QNT was yesterday’s top gainer, but it has retraced by 7% now.
The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has seen about $10 billion gone in a day and is down to $930 billion.
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and receive $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures first month (terms).
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter POTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.