RIL acquires strategic stake in US’ Exyn Tech for $25 million

() on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 23.3% stake in US-based technology company Exyn Technologies Inc for $25 million.

The stake has been acquired through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), RIL said in a release. Further, RSBVL and Exyn have also entered into a strategic partnership agreement for technology collaboration and commercialisation of the latter’s technology.

Exyn Technologies pioneers multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company’s solution enables deployment of drones that can navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time.

Exyn reported a turnover of $4.32 million for 2021.

