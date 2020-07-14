Richmond Police Sought Suspects in Wells Fargo Vandalism and Break-In

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the individuals who are suspects in a vandalism and subsequent break-in that occurred during the recent unrest.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. on May 30, 2020, security video shows a group of subjects vandalizing the Wells Fargo branch located at 122 East Grace Street. The suspects were seen breaking windows and spray painting the building.

Then at approximately 3:31 a.m. on May 31, 2020, security video shows a suspect breaking the glass to the front doors of the bank. The suspect was seen entering and walking around the branch, but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

