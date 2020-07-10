Richmond Police Officers Act Quickly to Save Shooting Victim’s Life

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Response to a call of a person shot on Tuesday, July 7, in Creighton Court required two Richmond Police officers to deploy life-saving measures.

Officer C. McNeil and Officer C. Arendall found an 18-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of Creighton Road shortly before 5 a.m.

The officers assessed the situation and determined the shooting victim required immediate medical attention. Prior to the arrival of emergency medical personnel, the officers applied tourniquets to the victim’s legs to stop the excessive bleeding. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Although the officers were able to save the victim, Richmond Police do not have a suspect description at this time or any details related to the shooting. The incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant K. Reed at (804) 646-5034 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

