Richmond Police Arrested Four Persons Charged in Rioting

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) On Tuesday night a group of individuals broke windows and damaged and defaced property in several neighborhoods in the city of Richmond.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., officers detained several individuals. The Department consulted with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on possible charges and charged four.

Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach were charged with rioting. Their booking photos are attached.

Several items, including a metal crowbar and a hammer were seized from the individuals.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

