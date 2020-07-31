Richmond Police: Andrew L. Gary Identified in N 31st Street Homicide

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police Department detectives have identified the victim in Tuesday’s homicide in Church Hill as Andrew L. Gary, a male in his 30s.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. on July 28, officers responded to the 900 block of N 31st Street for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found Gary unresponsive outside of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

