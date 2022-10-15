Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Issues Dire Warning on Economy and Markets, Says Bitcoin May Protect Wealth – The Daily Hodl

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is issuing a dire warning, saying investors must protect their wealth from an impending economic collapse.

Kiyosaki tells his 2.1 million Twitter followers that investors can keep their capital intact amid an economic meltdown by loading up on gold, silver and Bitcoin (BTC).

He also advises his followers to create income streams through entrepreneurial endeavors.

“Gold, silver, Bitcoin may protect your WEALTH… but not your INCOME. As economy crashes, stock markets go bust, pensions crash and unemployment rises, a SIDE HUSTLE may provide you income. Who knows? Your side hustle may grow into the next Amazon or Bitcoin. Take care. Be aware.”

The popular author previously issued a similar warning and said people were not looking at the larger economic picture. He also noted silver is a solid investment in October, trading at below $20.

“WHY MILLIONS TO BE WIPED OUT: People CAN see microeconomics: food and fuel prices rising. CANNOT SEE macroeconomics. Macroeconomics INVISIBLE. Protect yourself from Macro. Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin. Silver best investment in Oct 2022. Everyone can afford $20 silver but are blind.”

Earlier this month, Kiyosaki said one reason he is bullish on Bitcoin is because state-sponsored pension funds are starting to invest in BTC.

“Why buy gold, silver, Bitcoin? Bank of England pivot means buy more GSBC (gold, silver and Bitcoin). When pensions nearly collapsed, it exposed central banks cannot fix… INFLATION. Pension have always invested in gold and silver. Pension funds now investing in Bitcoin. They know fake money. Stocks and bonds are toast.”

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: DALLE-2