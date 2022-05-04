Rhode Island Governor on Confirmation of Maria Cimini

Governor McKee Statement on Confirmation of Maria Cimini to Lead Office of Healthy Aging

Providence, RI (STL.News) Governor Dan McKee issued the following statement regarding last night’s Senate vote confirming Maria E. Cimini as Director of the Office of Healthy Aging (OHA).

“Maria Cimini has the compassion to advocate for older Rhode Islanders and adults with disabilities, the skill to connect that population with the resources they need, and the experience to serve with a focus on equity,” said Governor McKee. “Under her leadership, the Office of Healthy Aging will support the needs of our aging community, providing this population with the opportunity to age in our state with strength and grace. Congratulations Maria, welcome to the team.”