Reopening Phase Orders Updated to Include 12 Additional Counties Moving to Green on June 12

(STL.News) – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today signed amended green phase orders for the 12 counties moving to green at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow, June 12. The counties include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

With these orders effective at 12:01 a.m., tomorrow there will be 46 counties in green and 21 counties in yellow.

Gov. Wolf’s Process to Reopen Pennsylvania includes details of each phase of reopening.

Yellow Phase

As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.

The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools may provide in-person instruction only in accordance with Department of Education guidance

Social Restrictions

Stay-at-Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

Masks Are Required When Entering a Business

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars May Open Outdoor Dining, in Addition to Carry-Out and Delivery

Green Phase

After a county transitions to the yellow phase, we closely monitor for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for 14 days, we transition the county to the green phase.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Masks Are Required When Entering a Business

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE