Reliance may drag market further down; see opportunities in small & midcaps: Gautam Shah

It is not a good place and the bigger point is that there is no leadership. If you look at the three big pockets – IT, banks and Reliance – all have a negative set up at this point. In fact, we are quite bearish on Reliance and we feel it is one stock that is going to take this market down even though IT is trying to make a bit of a comeback. So one has to be very stock specific and the opportunities of the long side are really in the midcaps and smallcaps and not in the index and not in the largecaps.

You are seeing downside for all three heavyweights. When you say midcaps, would you be a little bit more specific by way of individual stocks or may be pockets that you believe could see a move on the upside? Would it be sectors like defence? Is that on the radar?

The first thing is when the storm is passing, there is no point standing in between and being brave. A lot of people tried to do that in the last 10 to 12 days, but whatever the fundamentals are, it did not matter. Stocks have corrected in a big way and it can get uglier but having said that, I think there are lot of pockets in the midcap space like auto ancillary, midcap cement, some of the power names, some of the infra names which have the potential to do well over a six to 12 months.

If your vision is one to two months, there is a problem. I do not think it is going to get over in a hurry but if your vision is one year, even midcap IT for that matter will do well. The way midcap IT has stabilised in the last 7 to 10 days is quite encouraging.

Even pharma has not participated on the downside in the last 10 days. We are seeing some green shoots on the charts that should lead to strength. We like these four-five pockets along with the unlock trade in the real estate space in long term. The problem is short term.

There has been emergence of two new sectors. and I really want you to validate, if at all there is merit in looking at FMCG which has seen a solid turnaround because of the softening in commodity prices and pharma, which is attempting a comeback?

We continue to like FMCG. It is led by

which is in a league in itself at this point and is going to do bigger things going forward. Given the kind of weightage it has on the index, it will keep the FMCG Index steady. We like both ITC and .

The problem is, besides these two, you do not have many good charts and the index is going to be protective because of these two names, but nothing else looks very interesting.

On the other hand pharma has been an underperformer for a year and a half now but the kind of relative strength it has seen in the recent past tells me that maybe you have reached that value zone and a place where the risk reward is not too bad. But I still do not want to be a contrarian investor here. I want to chase momentum stocks like

, which are standing out. I would take very small bets there and gradually top up on bigger quantities.

One is a three-week strategy and one is a 6-12 months strategy. In the three week strategy, the downtrend is pronounced and we are in a short term downtrend but in the medium term, do you think traders will make more money by going short or they need to do the reverse which is buy the dip?

So do you buy the dips or sell the rally? From a medium-term perspective, you buy the dips and in the short term, you sell the rallies because you know it is a trader’s market, VIX is heightened and global markets are in a difficult space.

At around 16,000-16,500 ,our markets will look attractive on the charts because I think we are showing outperformance versus the rest of the world and I am not of the view that we will go on and make new lows which I think some people are trying to highlight. I think India will stand out and the moment global market stabilises over the next two to three months, India will be back.

On a scale of 1 to 10, in the next six months what are the chances that Indian markets will make a new high?

In six months, I would give it a four.

On a scale of 1 to 10 what are the chances next six months Indian markets could make a new low?

I would give it a 3.

So then the market will stay in a range?

Yes, absolutely. I mean let us not forget we had a wonderful rally for two years yes from 7,500 to 18,500. If we do nothing for 12-15 months and just consolidate in a band while stocks do well, it is okay. It is a stock specific bull market, it is not an index largecap driven bull market. It is quite harmless and a good place to be in. We have all become very obsessed about seeing indices making new lows or new highs. It is about time that we get bottom up about the entire approach.

Why not consolidate a little bit? But in this range consolidate phase also, I am sure you have marked your upper end and lower end of the range have not you?

Yes, I have and I think it is very clear that 16,500 and 17,500 is now the tighter range that we are working with. If you look at the last 12 months, it is pretty much mean 15.5 and 18. But that is a useless range to work with for traders and investors. I would say 16500-17500 in a normal scenario is my working range but once again, my concern is the US. It is not looking on the charts and if the S&P 500 goes down to our worst case of 3,250 then at some point of time, even 16,500 will break and we will take it one step at a time.





