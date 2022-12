“Our decision to divest our ATSE business unit demonstrates our disciplined approach to evaluating and focusing our resources on strategic growth in roadway data services, where we are an advantaged player. We believe the Company is on a solid path towards increasing recurring revenue as our technology aggregates, transforms, and analyzes data from multiple sources and delivers actionable roadway insights as a service.” said Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor. Shares are trading up 4.99% premarket.