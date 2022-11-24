Record rise in immigration to the UK revealed with half a million more arriving and staying long-term in past year

MIGRATION to the UK skyrocketed to 504,000 in the year to June 2022, according to new Home Office statistics.

The figure is the highest UK has seen since the end of WWII, with the previous post-war record being set at 390,000 in 2015.

2Suella Braverman has previously said she wants to reduce migration to below 100,000Credit: Getty

2Number of non-EU, EU and British nationals immigrating to the UK between June 2020 – June 2022

The news comes as Suella Braverman faces increasing pressure to tackle the issue of small boat arrivals in Britain.

Around 33,000 migrants entered Britain illegally in the first nine months of this year.

Of that number 11,241 came from Albania.

There’s a range of reasons why the UK’s latest migration figures are unprecedentedly high, with many of them being major global events.

These include the end of pandemic lockdown restrictions, the first full period following transition from the EU, Mad Vlad Putin’s war in Ukraine, the resettlement of Afghans and a new visa route for Hong Kong British nationals.