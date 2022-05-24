Rebecca Gilliam Sentenced to Traffic Methamphetamine

Kentucky Woman, Rebecca Gilliam Sentenced to Prison for Role in Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Analogues in Toledo Area

(STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that Rebecca Gilliam, 34, of Grayson, Kentucky, was sentenced on Thursday, May 19, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick to five and a half years in prison after Gilliam pleaded guilty to her role in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and acetyl fentanyl in the Toledo area.

According to court documents, in February 2021, Gilliam and co-defendants Roger Burnett, Ian Collier and Sonya Mayo were arrested following an investigation into narcotics trafficking in Toledo. Authorities arrested the group following a traffic stop in which the defendants admitted to possession of narcotics, including over 180 grams of methamphetamine and over 140 grams of acetyl fentanyl.

Defendant Sonya Mayo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on March 8, 2022. Mayo is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18, 2022.

The matters against Defendants Roger Burnett and Ian Collier remain ongoing. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Northwest Ohio Interdiction Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert N. Melching.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today