Re-election of Organization of American States Secretary General

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

I congratulate Luis Almagro on his re-election as Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS). Under his principled leadership, which the member-states have now renewed, the United States will continue to work with our partners at the OAS to promote and defend democracy, human rights, security, and economic prosperity for the people of the Americas.

Today’s vote by OAS Member States shows that even in the most challenging of times, such as what we are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, our Hemisphere of Freedom remains steadfast in safeguarding our shared values.

As we overcome the threat to public health posed by COVID-19, the peoples of the Americas and the Caribbean face other challenges, such as the full restoration of democracy in Nicaragua and Venezuela; adherence to free, fair and credible electoral processes in Guyana; and holding the Cuban regime accountable for its malign activities. Opportunities abound as well, including the upcoming democratic elections in Bolivia and implementing an array of OAS programs and initiatives to boost resilience; strengthen democratic governance, human rights, and fundamental freedoms; and bolster economic competitiveness and development in the region.

With Secretary General Almagro continuing at the helm, I am confident about the future of the OAS and the Americas.

