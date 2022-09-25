RBI rate decision, FII flows among key factors that may guide markets this week

Benchmark indices tumbled nearly 2.7 per cent in the last three sessions amid weak global cues and several central banks hiking their interest rates.

On Friday, Sensex tanked more than 1,000 points to close at 58,098, whereas its broader peer, Nifty50, fell 302 points to end the week at 17,327.

Global markets also tumbled this week after the Fed’s 75 bps interest rate hike.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at

, said that Fed’s 75 bps rate hike was anticipated, but the sustained aggressive stance, indicating 125 bps hikes by December, spooked the market.

The INR fell to a new record low of 81 per USD as FIIs began selling. The extended hawkish monetary policy is bound to further slow down the global growth engine. India is in a better position with a decoupled economy with a pickup in credit growth and tax collection, Nair added.

Here are the triggers for equity traders this week:



FII flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 4,361.77 crore this week. FII outflows have been one of the key reasons behind the recent decline in the equity market.

However, the experts believe that FII inflows will increase if JP Morgan includes India in its index.

Crude Prices



On Friday, crude prices tumbled to $85.51 per barrel, the lowest since January, amid the global recession fear. Falling crude oil prices work well for economies like India, which import most of their energy needs.

Dollar Index



The Dollar Index may continue with its positive bias as the US Fed raised interest rate by 75 basis points for a third straight month, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that it would continue to lift rates to combat inflation.

One of the top concerns for investors is the spike in the index to above 113/114 level, which may affect FII flows.

Global Factors



Amid recession fear, market participants will be watching global markets for positive cues, such as the much-anticipated USA GDP data on September 29.

RBI Interest Rate Decision



For the week ahead, investors will keenly watch the outcome of the RBI monetary policy on September 30. There is a consensus that a 50 bps rate hike will help strengthen INR, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Falling crude oil prices and strong local demand may help the RBI to maintain the balance between growth and inflation. The central bank will also announce fiscal deficit data on September 30.

Bond Yields



Bond yields surged across the globe. The 2-year US Treasury yield climbed 8.8 basis points Friday to 4.212 per cent, to its highest level since October 12, 2007. The Indian 10yr G-Sec yield increased by 13bps to 7.39 per cent.

