RBI buys estimated $8 billion from market in a week

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is estimated to have bought about $8 billion equivalent of foreign currency for the week ending December 2, in one of the biggest such weekly additions to its stockpile.

The central bank strengthened the reserves buffer amid evident signs of global monetary tightening while simultaneously releasing nearly ?67,000 crore in local money to prevent short-term domestic market rates from hardening.

Maturing Forward Contracts



Incremental addition of net foreign exchange assets to the reserve money – base money that reflects more than 90% of RBI’s forex reserves – amounted to ?67,397 crore during the week, latest central bank data showed.

RBI’s reserve money is created out of conversion of foreign exchange reserves to local currency and also through bond purchases.

To be sure, RBI’s net forex assets reflect the position of such assets net of revaluation. This implies that the central bank has bought an equivalent of around $8 billion from the market, while revaluation gains would also have partially contributed to the gains.

“Incrementally, RBI would be comfortable rebuilding its reserves without necessarily disrupting the currency markets,” said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist, Barclays Capital. “The positive impact on liquidity will be incidental, and we do not believe RBI would necessarily want a lot of excess liquidity, which would be contrary to the policy actions seen yesterday.”

Foreign exchange analysts are not ruling out the likelihood that some forward contracts that RBI had to honour would have come up for maturity. That could also have led to the addition of spot-dollar reserves. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also underscored the focus on building up forex reserves to deal with uncertain external financial conditions. “Even if CAD is higher than 2021-22, it is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability,” Das said in his latest monetary policy review statement Wednesday. “The size of forex reserves is comfortable and has also increased.”

After depleting $116 billion between October 2021 and October 2022, reserves have climbed $37 billion in less than eight weeks. They have risen to $561.2 billion as on December 2, covering around nine months of projected imports for 2022-23. “Further, India’s external debt ratios are low by international standards,” Das had said.