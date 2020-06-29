Raymond Gross Charged with Domestic Violence & Arson by JPD

Janesville, WI (STL.News) Janesville Police Department Officers responded to 152 Cherry St. for a report of a person that was out of control. Upon arrival the subject, Raymond Gross, exited the residence armed with a knife. Raymond did not obey the officer’s commands and retreated back into the residence.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and made attempts via phone and intercom to call Raymond out of the house. Raymond refused and eventually a fire was observed inside one of the bedrooms. As the house was filling up with smoke, Raymond exited the front door unarmed and was taken into custody without incident. The Janesville Fire Department arrived just as Raymond was exiting and was able to extinguish the fire. The damage to the residence and contents is estimated at $15,000.

Raymond was charged with Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Failure to Comply with Officers and Arson. Raymond will be held at the Rock County Jail on his charges pending his initial court appearance.

